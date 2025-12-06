Direktori Perusahaan
Dell Technologies
Kompensasi Arsitek Solusi in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $138K per year untuk L5 hingga $205K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $200K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Solution Architect I
L5
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
L6
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
L7
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
L8
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Jabatan yang Disertakan

Arsitek Data

Arsitek Cloud

Arsitek Keamanan Cloud

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Arsitek Solusi di Dell Technologies in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $315,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk posisi Arsitek Solusi in United States adalah $205,000.

