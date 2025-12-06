Kompensasi Pemasaran in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $103K per year untuk L5 hingga $198K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $220K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
