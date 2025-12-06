Direktori Perusahaan
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Konsultan Manajemen Gaji

Kompensasi Konsultan Manajemen in Ireland di Dell Technologies total €118K per year untuk L9. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jadwal Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Konsultan Manajemen di Dell Technologies in Ireland mencapai total kompensasi tahunan €123,567. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk posisi Konsultan Manajemen in Ireland adalah €88,715.

