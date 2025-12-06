Direktori Perusahaan
Dell Technologies
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Akuntan

  • Semua Gaji Akuntan

Dell Technologies Akuntan Gaji

Kompensasi Akuntan in United States di Dell Technologies total $112K per year untuk L7. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

$105K - $123K
United States
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 3 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

Jadwal Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Akuntan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Akuntan Teknis

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Akuntan di Dell Technologies in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $136,305. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk posisi Akuntan in United States adalah $97,860.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Dell Technologies

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/accountant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.