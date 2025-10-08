Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack in New York City Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $122K per year untuk L1 hingga $138K per year untuk L3. Paket kompensasi yearan median in New York City Area total $140K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L1
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
