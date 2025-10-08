Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States di CVS Health berkisar dari $112K per year untuk L1 hingga $197K per year untuk L5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $121K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L1
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
