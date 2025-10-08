Direktori Perusahaan
CVS Health
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

CVS Health Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend Gaji

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States di CVS Health berkisar dari $112K per year untuk L1 hingga $197K per year untuk L5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $121K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025

Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.4K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Apa saja tingkat karir di CVS Health?

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend di CVS Health in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $197,067. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CVS Health untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States adalah $123,000.

Sumber Lainnya