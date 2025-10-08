Kompensasi Desainer UX in United States di CVS Health berkisar dari $120K per year untuk Product Designer hingga $140K per year untuk Senior Product Designer II. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $145K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
