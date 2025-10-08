Kompensasi Health Informatics in New York City Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $141K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $282K per year untuk Lead Director. Paket kompensasi yearan median in New York City Area total $165K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
