Kompensasi Health Informatics in Greater Chicago Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $127K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $153K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist I. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Chicago Area total $138K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
