Kompensasi Health Informatics in Greater Boston Area di CVS Health berkisar dari $134K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $217K per year untuk Lead Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Boston Area total $202K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***