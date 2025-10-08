Kompensasi Health Informatics in United States di CVS Health berkisar dari $137K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $286K per year untuk Lead Director. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $164K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CVS Health. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***