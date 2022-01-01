Direktori Perusahaan
CSL Behring
CSL Behring Gaji

Gaji CSL Behring berkisar dari $83,847 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $352,800 untuk Insinyur Kimia di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan CSL Behring. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Biomedis
$114K
Analis Bisnis
$83.8K
Insinyur Kimia
$353K

Insinyur Kontrol
$108K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$87.6K
Manajer Produk
$147K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$119K
Arsitek Solusi
$239K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di CSL Behring adalah Insinyur Kimia at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $352,800. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CSL Behring adalah $116,913.

