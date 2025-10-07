Jenis Saham

RSU

Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

25 % vesting pada 1st - THN ( 25.00 % tahunan )

25 % vesting pada 2nd - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

25 % vesting pada 3rd - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

25 % vesting pada 4th - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.