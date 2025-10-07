Kompensasi Insinyur Sistem in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $165K per year untuk L3 hingga $520K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $330K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$165K
$134K
$11.7K
$18.8K
L4
$303K
$173K
$96.8K
$33.5K
L5
$313K
$197K
$98K
$18.4K
L6
$520K
$234K
$238K
$46.9K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.