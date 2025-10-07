Direktori Perusahaan
Cruise Ilmuwan Peneliti Gaji di United States

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Peneliti in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $339K per year untuk L4 hingga $678K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $468K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025

Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$339K
$196K
$107K
$36.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$460K
$216K
$223K
$21.9K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$678K
$259K
$371K
$47.4K
$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Peneliti di Cruise in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $678,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cruise untuk posisi Ilmuwan Peneliti in United States adalah $481,980.

