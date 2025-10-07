Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Produksi in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $176K per year untuk L3 hingga $500K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $410K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$176K
$130K
$32K
$14K
L4
$308K
$170K
$84.4K
$53.1K
L5
$357K
$207K
$120K
$30.7K
L6
$500K
$241K
$213K
$46.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.