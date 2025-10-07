Kompensasi Insinyur Machine Learning in San Francisco Bay Area di Cruise berkisar dari $345K per year untuk L4 hingga $724K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in San Francisco Bay Area total $569K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
$463K
$225K
$205K
$34K
L6
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.