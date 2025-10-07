Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack in United States di Cruise berkisar dari $223K per year untuk L3 hingga $684K per year untuk L7. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $359K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$223K
$149K
$51.1K
$22.4K
L4
$324K
$188K
$80.5K
$54.7K
L5
$467K
$214K
$206K
$46.5K
L6
$546K
$252K
$235K
$58.4K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.