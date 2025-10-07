Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in San Francisco Bay Area di Cruise berkisar dari $222K per year untuk L3 hingga $379K per year untuk L5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in San Francisco Bay Area total $380K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
L3
$222K
$149K
$38.3K
$35.6K
L4
$317K
$191K
$79.3K
$46.2K
L5
$379K
$209K
$127K
$42.7K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.