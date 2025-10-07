Paket kompensasi Rekruter Teknis median in United States di Cruise total $175K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Cruise. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Cruise, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.