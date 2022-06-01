Direktori Perusahaan
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Gaji

Gaji Constellation Software berkisar dari $47,076 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $142,509 untuk Manajer Program di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Constellation Software. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Manajer Produk
Median $97.1K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $65K
Analis Bisnis
$47.1K

Pengembangan Bisnis
$82.6K
Pemasaran
$116K
Operasi Pemasaran
$58.8K
Desainer Produk
$54.9K
Manajer Program
$143K
Penjualan
$99.5K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$99.8K
Kapitalis Ventura
$80.6K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Constellation Software adalah Manajer Program at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $142,509. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Constellation Software adalah $82,626.

