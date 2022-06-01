Community Brands Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Rentang gaji Community Brands berkisar dari $24,964 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di ujung bawah hingga $206,960 untuk Manajer Produk di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Community Brands. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Manajer Produk
$207K
Penjualan
$60.3K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$25K

Arsitek Solusi
$60.2K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Community Brands adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $206,960. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Community Brands adalah $60,231.

