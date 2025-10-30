Direktori Perusahaan
CNA Insurance
  • Gaji
  • Aktuaris

  • Semua Gaji Aktuaris

CNA Insurance Aktuaris Gaji

Paket kompensasi Aktuaris median in United States di CNA Insurance total $155K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CNA Insurance. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/30/2025

Paket Median
company icon
CNA Insurance
Actuary
Chicago, IL
Total per tahun
$155K
Level
Actuarial Consultant
Gaji Pokok
$141K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.1K
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di CNA Insurance?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Aktuaris di CNA Insurance in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $228,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CNA Insurance untuk posisi Aktuaris in United States adalah $151,700.

