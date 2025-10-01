Direktori Perusahaan
CIBC
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

  • Greater Toronto Area

CIBC Ilmuwan Data Gaji di Greater Toronto Area

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in Greater Toronto Area di CIBC berkisar dari CA$99.7K per year untuk Data Scientist I hingga CA$122K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Toronto Area total CA$112K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CIBC. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist I
CA$99.7K
CA$95.5K
CA$522.1
CA$3.7K
Data Scientist II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Data Scientist III
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di CIBC?

Peneliti Kuantitatif

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di CIBC in Greater Toronto Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CA$139,189. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CIBC untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in Greater Toronto Area adalah CA$112,419.

Sumber Lainnya