Direktori Perusahaan
Choco
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Choco Gaji

Gaji Choco berkisar dari $40,651 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $158,621 untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Choco. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $110K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$88.4K
Ilmuwan Data
$159K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Manajer Produk
Median $92.8K
Perekrut
$95.5K
Penjualan
$40.7K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$108K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Choco adalah Ilmuwan Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $158,621. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Choco adalah $95,545.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Choco

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Zalando
  • Verifone
  • Bosch Global
  • LeadIQ
  • 11:FS
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya