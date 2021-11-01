Direktori Perusahaan
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Gaji

Gaji Chipper Cash berkisar dari $31,840 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Program di tingkat rendah hingga $175,000 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chipper Cash. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $175K
Ilmuwan Data
$144K
Analis Keuangan
$82.6K

Manajer Program
$31.8K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chipper Cash adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $175,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chipper Cash adalah $113,430.

