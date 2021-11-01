Direktori Perusahaan
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Gaji

Gaji Chipotle Mexican Grill berkisar dari $30,150 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penulis Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $156,000 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chipotle Mexican Grill. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $140K
Layanan Pelanggan
Median $38K
Manajer Produk
Median $156K

Analis Keuangan
$74.6K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$147K
Operasi Pemasaran
$127K
Manajer Program
$60.3K
Manajer Proyek
$59.7K
Penjualan
$129K
Penulis Teknis
$30.2K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chipotle Mexican Grill adalah Manajer Produk dengan total kompensasi tahunan $156,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chipotle Mexican Grill adalah $100,808.

