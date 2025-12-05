Direktori Perusahaan
China Telecom
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

China Telecom Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in China di China Telecom total CN¥282K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total China Telecom. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
China Telecom
Software Engineer
Hefei, AH, China
Total per tahun
$39.6K
Level
14
Gaji Pokok
$39.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di China Telecom?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di China Telecom in China mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CN¥848,514. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di China Telecom untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in China adalah CN¥282,069.

Sumber Lainnya

