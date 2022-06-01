Direktori Perusahaan
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Gaji

Gaji Chili Piper berkisar dari $70,350 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Perekrut di tingkat rendah hingga $136,953 untuk Kesuksesan Pelanggan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chili Piper. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $120K
Kesuksesan Pelanggan
$137K
Operasi SDM
$83.6K

Desainer Produk
$103K
Perekrut
$70.4K
Peneliti UX
$114K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chili Piper adalah Kesuksesan Pelanggan at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $136,953. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chili Piper adalah $108,663.

