Chick-fil-A Gaji

Gaji Chick-fil-A berkisar dari $31,200 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $227,562 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chick-fil-A. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Data

Ilmuwan Data
9 $167K
10 $207K
Layanan Pelanggan
Median $32K

Penjualan
Median $31.2K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $225K
Operasi Bisnis
$184K
Analis Bisnis
Median $104K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$79.7K
Analis Data
$101K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$184K
Desainer Produk
$70.4K
Manajer Produk
$177K
Manajer Program
$186K
Manajer Proyek
Median $150K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chick-fil-A adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak at the 10 level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $227,562. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chick-fil-A adalah $151,996.

