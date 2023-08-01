Direktori Perusahaan
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Chevron Phillips Chemical Gaji

Gaji Chevron Phillips Chemical berkisar dari $85,706 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $243,775 untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chevron Phillips Chemical. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $100K
Akuntan
$92.5K
Analis Bisnis
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Insinyur Kimia
$93.5K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$244K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chevron Phillips Chemical adalah Teknolog Informasi (TI) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $243,775. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chevron Phillips Chemical adalah $93,530.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Chevron Phillips Chemical

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya