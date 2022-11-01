Direktori Perusahaan
Chess.com
Chess.com Gaji

Gaji Chess.com berkisar dari $53,443 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $120,000 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Chess.com. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/14/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $120K
Analis Bisnis
$53.4K
Pemasaran
$106K

Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chess.com adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $120,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chess.com adalah $105,840.

