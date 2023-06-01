Direktori Perusahaan
CHEQ
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

CHEQ Gaji

Gaji CHEQ berkisar dari $29,368 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $129,350 untuk Penjualan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan CHEQ. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Manajer Produk
$118K
Penjualan
$129K
Insinyur Penjualan
$126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$29.4K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di CHEQ adalah Penjualan at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $129,350. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CHEQ adalah $121,788.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk CHEQ

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya