  • Gaji
  • Manajer Proyek

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Proyek

CGI Manajer Proyek Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Proyek in Canada di CGI berkisar dari CA$93.6K per year untuk Project Manager hingga CA$113K per year untuk Senior Project Manager. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Canada total CA$98.7K.

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Apa saja tingkat karir di CGI?

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Proyek di CGI in Canada mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CA$128,107. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di CGI untuk posisi Manajer Proyek in Canada adalah CA$96,226.

