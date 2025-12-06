Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di CGI total $116K per year untuk Associate Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $160K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CGI. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.