Kompensasi Analis Bisnis in United States di CGI berkisar dari $64.7K per year untuk Associate Business Analyst hingga $128K per year untuk Lead Business Analyst. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $90.5K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total CGI. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.