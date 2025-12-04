Direktori Perusahaan
Certify
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

Certify Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in Canada di Certify total CA$135K per year. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/4/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Certify
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per tahun
$97.7K
Level
L4
Gaji Pokok
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
7 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
11 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Certify?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Gaji Magang

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Certify in Canada mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CA$163,347. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Certify untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Canada adalah CA$134,956.

Sumber Lainnya

