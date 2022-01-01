Direktori Perusahaan
Cerner Gaji

Gaji Cerner berkisar dari $2,387 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $195,640 untuk Penjualan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Cerner. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/14/2025

Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Konsultan Manajemen
Median $58.3K
Arsitek Solusi
Median $91.4K

Operasi Bisnis
$53.3K
Analis Bisnis
$49.8K
Layanan Pelanggan
$51.7K
Analis Data
$68.7K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$58.1K
Ilmuwan Data
$63.7K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$14.1K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$124K
Desainer Produk
Median $100K
Manajer Produk
$2.4K
Manajer Program
Median $95.8K
Penjualan
$196K
Insinyur Penjualan
$87.6K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$140K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$19.3K
Manajer Program Teknis
Median $97.6K
Penulis Teknis
$88.6K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Cerner adalah Penjualan at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $195,640. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cerner adalah $61,012.

