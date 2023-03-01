Direktori Perusahaan
Centric Software
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Centric Software Gaji

Rentang gaji Centric Software berkisar dari $101,570 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Teknolog Informasi (IT) di ujung bawah hingga $255,000 untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Centric Software. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/17/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara teratur mencapai kenaikan $30 ribu+ (kadang $300 ribu+).Dapatkan gaji Anda dinegosiasikan atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli nyata - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Desainer Produk
Median $150K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $123K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$102K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Manajer Produk
$159K
Penjualan
$174K
Arsitek Solusi
$255K
Jabatan Anda hilang?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman.


FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Centric Software adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $255,000. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Centric Software adalah $154,600.

Pekerjaan Unggulan

    Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Centric Software

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Daya Lain