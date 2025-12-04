Direktori Perusahaan
Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics Insinyur Perangkat Keras Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Keras median in India di Centre for Development of Telematics total ₹1.94M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Centre for Development of Telematics. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/4/2025

Paket Median
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per tahun
$22K
Level
E2
Gaji Pokok
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
5 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Centre for Development of Telematics?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Keras di Centre for Development of Telematics in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹2,113,060. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centre for Development of Telematics untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Keras in India adalah ₹1,935,796.

Sumber Lainnya

