Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Gaji

Gaji Centers for Disease Control and Prevention berkisar dari $111,000 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat rendah hingga $195,975 untuk Peneliti UX di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ilmuwan Data
Median $111K

Informatika Kesehatan

Economist
Median $140K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$133K

Manajer Proyek
$149K
Peneliti UX
$196K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adalah Peneliti UX at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $195,975. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adalah $140,000.

