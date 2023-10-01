Direktori Perusahaan
Cellebrite
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Cellebrite Gaji

Gaji Cellebrite berkisar dari $125,143 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $226,125 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Cellebrite. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $125K
Ilmuwan Data
$134K
Arsitek Solusi
$226K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Cellebrite में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $226,125 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Cellebrite में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $133,926 है।

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Cellebrite

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya