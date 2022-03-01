Direktori Perusahaan
Celigo
Celigo Gaji

Gaji Celigo berkisar dari $22,783 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Operasi Pemasaran di tingkat rendah hingga $207,000 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Celigo. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $29.5K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Manajer Produk
Median $207K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$73.6K

Kesuksesan Pelanggan
$98.3K
Konsultan Manajemen
$122K
Pemasaran
$201K
Operasi Pemasaran
$22.8K
Desainer Produk
$62.1K
Arsitek Solusi
$59.3K
Manajer Program Teknis
$98K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Celigo adalah Manajer Produk dengan total kompensasi tahunan $207,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Celigo adalah $85,815.

