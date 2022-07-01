Direktori Perusahaan
Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies Gaji

Gaji Cedar Gate Technologies berkisar dari $2,665 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Program Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $162,185 untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat tinggi.

$160K

Ilmuwan Data
$90.5K
Manajer Proyek
$162K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$5.7K

Manajer Program Teknis
$2.7K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Cedar Gate Technologies adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $162,185. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Cedar Gate Technologies adalah $48,067.

Sumber Lainnya