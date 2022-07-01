Direktori Perusahaan
Capital Rx
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Capital Rx yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx’s enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

    https://cap-rx.com
    Situs Web
    2017
    Tahun Didirikan
    330
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Capital Rx

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain