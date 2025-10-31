Kompensasi Bankir Investasi in United States di Capital One total $95K per year untuk Associate. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $110K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Capital One. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/31/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate
$95K
$95K
$0
$0
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Capital One, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)