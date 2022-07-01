Direktori Perusahaan
Bybit
Bybit Gaji

Gaji Bybit berkisar dari $29,850 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $131,829 untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bybit. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $110K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Analis Data
Median $118K
Analis Bisnis
$132K

Pemasaran
$73.9K
Insinyur Mesin
$50.2K
Desainer Produk
$111K
Manajer Produk
$67.9K
Penjualan
$29.9K
FAQ

Bybit şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $131,829 tazminatla Analis Bisnis at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bybit şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $91,900 tutarındadır.

