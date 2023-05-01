Direktori Perusahaan
Bus.com
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Bus.com yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    Situs Web
    2014
    Tahun Didirikan
    126
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Bus.com

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain