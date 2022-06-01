Direktori Perusahaan
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Gaji

Gaji Burns & McDonnell berkisar dari $9,278 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Sipil di tingkat rendah hingga $231,761 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Burns & McDonnell. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/10/2025

$160K

Insinyur Listrik
Median $111K
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
Median $144K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $74K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Mesin
Median $110K
Manajer Proyek
Median $210K
Analis Bisnis
$129K
Insinyur Sipil
$9.3K
Insinyur Kontrol
$95.8K
Desainer Industri
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Konsultan Manajemen
$99.5K
Insinyur MEP
$131K
Desainer Produk
$119K
Arsitek Solusi
$232K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Burns & McDonnell adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $231,761. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Burns & McDonnell adalah $115,100.

